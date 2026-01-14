CHONGKHAM, 13 Jan: Two students from the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Chongkham, Namsai district, have been selected as special guests for the 77th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi on 26 January.

Nang Sujata Jenow and Kusum Kumari Mishra, both Class 12 science students, earned the prestigious invitation through their exceptional performance in the school innovation marathon (SIM), a national initiative under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog.

The duo stood out in a rigorous national online project competition centred on the management of plastic waste. Their project, which emphasised practical solutions for a plastic-free future and showcased a high degree of scientific temper, captured the attention of national evaluators.

Under the guidance of their mentor, PGT (Physics) Moirangtham Surchand Singh, the students developed an innovative approach that aligns with India’s sustainability goals and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

GHSS Chongkham holds the distinction of being the only school selected from Arunachal Pradesh for this honour.

“Their stewardship and hard work have not only brought laurels to our institution but have also proven that our youths are the key to achieving a sustainable India,” said GHSS Principal Toni Pertin. (DIPR)