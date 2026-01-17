ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: The third Arunachal Saras-2026 – a vibrant celebration of rural entrepreneurship and women-led self-help groups (SHGs) – began at DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

Organised by the ArSRLM, this year’s Saras brought together women entrepreneurs from 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, besides participants from West Bengal, Nagaland, and Manipur. Catering units supported under the ArSRLM, popularly known as ‘Mother Kitchens’, have also been opened by participants from various districts of Arunachal and from Sikkim.

Declaring the event open, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing encouraged women SHGs to continue their remarkable journey in strengthening rural livelihoods, and assured them of greater support for future success.

On the occasion, two women farmer-producer companies were awarded financial assistance. Retusa WFPCL was awarded a cheque for Rs 357 lakh, while Kenna WFPCL received Rs 364 lakh.

The minister also inaugurated ‘Arunima’, a dedicated retail outlet showcasing SHG products from across Arunachal. The first store has been opened at the Hollongi airport, while the other has been launched in Itanagar. Symbolically, the minister handed over the keys to SHG members, marking a new milestone in market access for rural entrepreneurs.

Beyond entrepreneurship, the festival promises a lively cultural programme. Visitors can enjoy K-pop dance competitions, cosplay contests, traditional dance performances, pet shows, and live performances by artists.

The event, which will continue till 25 January, will offer a unique platform to showcase handmade products, traditional delicacies, cultural heritage, and the entrepreneurial spirit of rural women.