Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 16 Jan: The sessions court here in East Kameng district recently sentenced a convict, identified as Vijay Bumich, to life imprisonment in connection with a twin murder case that occurred in Passa Camp in Pakke-Kessang district.

Bumich (31), a resident of Harmuti in Assam, who was working as a labourer, allegedly killed one Singkap Techi (45) and Mema Gyadi (50), and inflicted grievous injury on Chuma Techi on 3 December, 2024, using an axe. The Pakke-Kessang police arrested Bumich on 4 December, 2024.

Pronouncing the quantum of judgement, Sessions Judge Tage Halley ruled that, upon hearing the parties and keeping all the aggravating and mitigating factors in view, “the accused-convict is hereby sentenced to suffer for life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,500, and in default (by not paying the fine), he shall further undergo for another three months of imprisonment.”

The judge further said that the convict will undergo 10 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 U/S 109(1) of the BNS, and in default, he shall further undergo for another two months of imprisonment. He further sentenced the convict to seven years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 700 U/S 118 (2) of the BNS, and in default, the convict shall undergo further imprisonment for another one month. Besides, Bumich will undergo three years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 500 U/S238 (a & b) of the BNS and in default, he shall further undergo jail term for another 15 days.

The sentences shall run concurrently, the judge ruled. He further ruled that the accused be remanded back to judicial custody in Seppa to serve out the sentence.

The public prosecutor had sought death penalty U/S 103(1) of the BNS in particular, and had submitted that appropriate sentences may be awarded under remaining penal sections.

Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang hailed investigating officer Tage Kapa for his swift investigation and timely filing of chargesheet.