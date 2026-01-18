WAKKA, 17 Jan: The emergency medical technician (EMT) and the pilot of an EMRI Green Health Services, which provides 108 emergency ambulance services in Arunachal Pradesh, provided pre-hospital care to a critically injured tourist and handed her over to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh (Assam) for further treatment.

The accident, involving two tourists from Assam, occurred while they were returning from Wakka via the Ngissa village road. The couple was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle suddenly passed them on the narrow road. Due to this sudden manoeuvre, the male rider became nervous, lost control of the motorcycle, and both riders fell into a nearby cliff.

Responding promptly to an emergency call, the 108 team, with the help of locals and police personnel, rescued the victims from the cliff. It was observed that the male victim sustained no serious injuries as he got stuck on a tree, while the female victim was critically injured as she fell deep into the cliff. She suffered a severe head injury with heavy blood loss and fractures to the upper arm and both lower limbs.

EMT Pungso Dokkam and pilot Bolam Wangsu conducted a rapid ABC (airway, breathing, and circulation) assessment, immobilised the fractures, and monitored vital signs. The patient was found to be semiconscious at the time of assessment. Pre-hospital care was initiated immediately. IV fluids (normal saline) were administered and the patient was continuously monitored during transportation. The patient’s vital signs were checked every five minutes until arrival at the destination.

Due to timely and effective emergency care, the patient was successfully stabilised and safely handed over to the hospital. (DIPR)