ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday described the VB-G RAM G Act as “a decisive and visionary reform” that reinforces India’s commitment to rural empowerment and inclusive growth.

Addressing reporters in Namsai district, Mein said the Act, envisioned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legally assures 125 days of employment in rural areas and strengthens livelihood opportunities and village-level infrastructure.

“This landmark legislation expands employment security while creating durable assets that will serve villages for generations,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said the Act prioritises sustainable asset creation in critical sectors such as water management, rural connectivity, agriculture support and disaster preparedness, ensuring long-term benefits for rural communities.

He added that the emphasis on such assets would not only generate jobs but also improve productivity and resilience in rural India.

Mein said a key strength of the framework lies in decentralised decision-making.

“Gram sabhas and panchayats are placed at the centre of planning and execution. This ensures that development works reflect local needs and aspirations,” he said, adding that people’s participation will be the backbone of effective implementation.

Referring to transparency measures, the DCM stated that with digital monitoring systems, improved financial transparency and provisions that align employment with agricultural cycles, the Act enhances efficiency, accountability and farmer welfare.

According to him, this approach would reduce leakages and ensure that benefits reach the intended households in time. (PTI)