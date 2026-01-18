[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 17 Jan: Defending champions Intaya Public School (IPS) lifted the trophy as the best school for the second time in the recently concluded 2nd Inter-School District Sports Fest 2025-26, organised by the Lower Dibang Valley Olympic Association (LDVOA).

The school bagged 20 medals, while runner-up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya won 17 medals.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Mutchu Mithi congratulated all the participants for their dedication and competitive spirit. He encouraged the young athletes to continue pursuing sports alongside their studies, highlighting the role of sports in building character, teamwork, and a healthy lifestyle.

He commended the organisers, officials, and volunteers for conducting the event smoothly.

IPS Principal RP Tiwari said: “Games and sports are an important aspect of our children’s overall development. This inter-school sports competition is a remarkable event which brings together children of various schools of the district together for healthy competition, thereby building a sense of sportsmanship in children. It is a wonderful platform for children to showcase their talent in sports.”

The principal congratulated his students for bringing laurels to the school, and also expressed appreciation for the LDVOA for organising the event.

A large number of students, both boys and girls (U-16), from various government and private schools in the district competed in 13 games, including individual and team events.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lower Dibang Valley DC Fwwrman Brahma, Roing ZPM Komji Linggi, Iduli ZPM Sami Mickrow, Koronu ZPM Emumi Mega, SP Ringu Ngupok, DSO Roy Mihu, and gram panchayat chairpersons.