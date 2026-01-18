BAGRA, 17 Jan: The second day of the three-day Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra (APFB) 3.0 here in West Siang district on Saturday was celebrated with various activities. More than 70 farmers from Siang, Leparada and West Siang districts participated on the 2nd day of the festival.

During the technical session, resource persons from the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, the agriculture faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University, the APEDA Guwahati RO and the West Siang Horticulture Department delivered presentations on the theme ‘Post-harvest management, value addition, financial support, and export opportunities in horticultural produce’.

In the volleyball final match, Pigi-Mengo team became champion after defeating Lipu Bagra team in a best of five matches. At the beginning, team Lipu won two straight sets, but team Pigi-Mengo neutralised them in the 3rd set and then won the remaining sets to become champion.

Gejir Ete won the 1st position by presenting a dance, Kenyum Bagra won 2nd place, and Gebin Sora secured 3rd position in a kids’ talent show competition. Altogether 16 children participated in the show.

The results of fruits exhibition competition, titled ‘Pordokoni’, were also declared on Saturday.

In the pineapple category, the fruits presented by Nyaken Bagra of Higi village were adjudged first, Tumba Ango of Jini stood 2nd, and Gebom Angu of Angu village won the 3rd position.

In the orange category, the fruits presented by Mope Lollen of Jirdin village and Marpe Bagra Loyi of Kabu Lebok village got 1st and 2nd position,respectively, and the 3rd place was shared by Kado Ete of Gune-Bane village and Tejum Lollen of Tadin village.

In the sweet orange category, the fruits presented by Yabi Ete of Darka village, Moto Lollen of Kombo Pomte, and Tejum Lollen of Tadin village got 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.