TALI, 18 Jan: Local MLA Jikke Tako on Sunday inaugurated a road in Hakpuk village, constructed under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). This is the first time the village has got road connectivity.

Tako also inspected newly constructed projects and laid the foundation for infrastructures like government accommodation.

Speaking on the occasion, Tako said that he took pride in joining the villagers in celebration of getting a road connection. “We will not stop here and will try and work hard, so that connectivity in the form of road connectivity, power supply connectivity, water supply lines, telecommunication, education and health services reach each and every village of Tali Assembly constituency,” said Tako.

He was accompanied by panchayat leaders, BJP workers and social workers during the programme.