SEIJOSA, 18 Jan: The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the State Health Agency under the Health & Family Welfare Department conducted an awareness drive on digital health initiatives and health assurance schemes on the sidelines of the 9th Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival-2026 here in Pakke-Kessang district on Sunday, with the objective of promoting accessible, affordable, and technology-enabled healthcare.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge emphasised the importance of adopting digital health solutions and healthcare assurance schemes, and also encouraged the public to avail of the government’s healthcare schemes.

The public availed of benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana through on-the-spot enrolment and health card creation.

Live demonstrations and instant creation of Ayushman Bharat health account IDs were also conducted to facilitate access to digital health records and healthcare services.

As part of the outreach activities, non-communicable disease screening and homoeopathy screening tests were conducted, focusing on early detection, preventive healthcare, and holistic treatment approaches.

The initiative witnessed participation of visitors and local residents, contributing significantly to improved health awareness at the community level.

Wahge reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all through digital health initiatives, preventive care programmes, and sustained community engagement.

The Health & Family Welfare Department reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, promoting digital health adoption, and expanding outreach efforts to achieve universal health coverage in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was attended also by Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, the forest minister’s adviser Wangling Lowangdong, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Vivek HP, ICLS State Mission Director Anu Singh, Pakke Tiger Reserve Divisional Forest Officer Dhawan Kumar Rawat, Pakke-Kessang DC Bani Lego, and Pakke-Kessang SP Tashi Darang.