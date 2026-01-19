NIRJULI, 18 Jan: The Institute Innovation Council (IIC) of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here celebrated the National Startup Day on 16 January.

The event witnessed the participation of over 100 students and faculty members, making it a vibrant and engaging platform for innovation and entrepreneurial discussions.

Addressing the participants, NERIST Administration Dean Prof M Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of nurturing innovation, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurial mindset among students to contribute effectively to the nation’s startup ecosystem.

Sanatan Arts Pvt Ltd founder and director Saranga Sekhar Saikia shared his entrepreneurial journey, challenges faced while building a startup, and valuable insights on sustainable business models and innovation-driven growth. “His session inspired young minds to explore startup opportunities and think beyond conventional career paths,” the NERIST stated in a release.

The programme included a question-answer session, during which students engaged with the speakers, seeking guidance on startup ideation, funding opportunities, and market strategies.

The interactive nature of the event created a dynamic learning environment and encouraged meaningful dialogue between students, faculty members, and industry professionals, the release said.