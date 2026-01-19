Ete urges farmers to grow pineapples for global markets

BAGRA, 18 Jan: MLA Topin Ete urged pineapple farmers to grow more quality fruits by following scientific methods of cultivation for global markets.

Addressing farmers on the concluding day of the three-day Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 3.0 near Takpu Bagra village in West Siang district on Sunday, the MLA said that price control and quality control are important as there is tough competition in international markets.

Ete had said on the inaugural day of the festival on Friday that pineapples from the region are being exported to countries such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a two-point memorandum submitted by the All Bagra Welfare Society, the MLA said that he would look into the proposal for the construction of an RCC bridge over the Sipu river, and provision of permanent electrification at the festival spot in the next financial year.

West Siang ZPC Nyali Bagra said that the people of Pushi Banggo area were discouraged after the fruit processing factory in Nyigmoyi went defunct, and that only a few farmers were cultivating the fruit. The ZPC, however, said that more farmers have started growing pineapple now after the pineapple festival started. Bagra urged the government to continue extending support to pineapple growers.

The winner of the fruit exhibition competition was awarded with new and improved agricultural implements by the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar.

Tirap DC Liyi Bagra, Bagra Circle Officer Jumi Ete, and newly elected ZPMs of West Siang district were present on the occasion.