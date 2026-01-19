ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has issued certificates to 11 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who had won medals and participated in various regional and national-level competitions during the last nine years.

In total, 17 certificates (for 3 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze medals) were issued after proper verification, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) stated in a release.

The certificates were issued following a request from the AOA.

On 13 January, AOA president Taba Tedir and its secretary-general Bamang Tago met AFI officials in New Delhi and discussed the non-issuance of certificates from the period from 2017 to 2025, and other issues related to athletes’ development.

During the meeting, AFI planning and development chairman Dr Lalit Bhanoot disclosed that the Arunachal Athletics Association was suspended due to lack of ‘trials’. He said that the federation will appoint an ad hoc committee for elections within three months.

On Sunday, the ad hoc committee of the Arunachal Athletics Association (AAA) distributed the certificates to the athletes at the AOA office. The AOA president and its secretary-general handed over the certificates.

Those who have received certificates were Joti Mane, Mitter Ada, Yanu Mane, Bamo Tanang, Anung Wangsu, Nedi Ngi, Yanu Ruyi, Achik Wangsa, Duyu Hinda, Yamoti Mangkeng, and Rohon Tesia.

Joti Mane had won a gold medal in 5,000 metre race and a bronze in the 31st East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Ranchi, Jharkhand in 2019.

She had also won a gold medal in 5,000 metre race and a silver medal in 3,000 metre race at the 32nd East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Guwahati, Assam in 2020.

Mane had also participated in the 10,000 metre race at the 37th National Games held in Goa in 2023.

Mitter Ada had competed in the men’s long jump at the 37th National Games.

Yanu Mane had won one bronze medal each in the 800m and 1,500m races at the 36th East Zone Junior Athletics Championships held in Jharkhand in 2025.

Bamo Tanang had won a bronze medal in the men’s 10,000m race at the 31st East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Ranchi, Jharkhand in 2019.

Anung Wangsu had won a bronze medal in the women’s 3,000m race at the 29th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship, and a silver medal in the 5,000m race at the 30th edition of the championships held in Patna, Bihar in 2018.

Nedi Ngi had won a bronze medal in the 3,000mwalking at the 30th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Patna, Bihar in 2018. Ngi also won one silver medal each in the 3,000m and 5,000mraces at the 33rd East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Bihar in 2022.

Yanu Ruyi had won a bronze medal in the 2,000mrace at the 30th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Patna, Bihar in 2018, while Achik Wangsa had won a silver medal in the girls’ shot put (U-16) in the championships.

Duyu Hinda had won a gold medal in the 800m race in the boys’ (U-16) category at the 34th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Kolkata in 2023. He had also competed in the boys’ (U-18) 1,000m race in the 20th National Youth Athletics Championship 2025 held in Patna, Bihar in 2025.

Yamoti Mangkeng had won a bronze medal in javelin throw in the girls’ U-14 category at the 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha in 2024.

Rohon Tesia had won a bronze medal in triathlon B in the boys’ 14 years category at the 36th East Zone Junior Athletics Championships held in Jharkhand in 2025.

The certificates will help the athletes avail of various government jobs under sports quotas, Tago said.

Tedir, also the president of the ad hoc committee of the Arunachal Athletics Association, reaffirmed his commitment to athletes’ development.