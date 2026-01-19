ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Shuttler Biri Takar from Arunachal Pradesh lost in the doubles semifinal and settled for bronze at the Egypt Para Badminton International, 2026.

Takar, partnering with England’s Curnow Pirbhai-Clarke, went down fighting 20-21 and 19-21 to World No 1 pair of Promod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam from India in Cairo on Saturday.

The Egypt Para Badminton International is a BWF Level-2 tournament.

Earlier, competing in the SL4 category, Takar lost his singles quarterfinals match to World No 6 Diogo Daniel from Portugal in a three-setter.

He won the first set 21-12 but lost the remaining two sets 13-21 & 15-21.

After losing the match narrowly, Takar said, “Playing against the world’s best in Egypt was an incredible experience from me.” He said, “Taking the World No 6 to third set shows that hard work pays off.”

“Hoping to come back stronger next time,” he added.