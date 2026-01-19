[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 18 Jan: The East Siang police arrested two individuals and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 2 lakh from them during a naka check in the early hours of Thursday, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said.

Acting on a credible input received at around 3 am on 16 January that suspected drug peddlers were attempting to enter the Pasighat area from Assam, the police set up a naka near the 2 Mile area and spotted a car (AR-20-6071) coming from the Assam side.

When the police team signalled the car to stop, the driver attempted to break through the naka and flee. The police fired one round in the air, as per procedure, which forced the vehicle to stop, the SP said.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered 21.33 grams of heroin, three mobile phones, three used syringes, and Rs 16,880 in cash from the two occupants of the vehicle, he said.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Panyang and Aliash Tanong Panyang, both residents of Gumin Nagar, the SP said.

The vehicle used in the crime was seized, and both individuals were arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Pasighat police station under Sections 21(b) and 25 of the NDPS Act, along with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said.