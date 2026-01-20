Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities and the general public to the continued and painful delay in the declaration of the AESE (civil) examination results, which has now been stalled for yet another month, pushing thousands of engineering aspirants into deeper uncertainty and distress.

Anyone who has watched the recent admission hearing, publicly available on the YouTube channel of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Bench, can clearly observe that the matter was not treated with the seriousness it deserves by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. When the judge asked whether the matter could be listed the very next day, the counsel representing the commission expressed personal inconvenience, citing travel plans and the need to catch a train, ultimately resulting in the hearing being deferred to 27 February – a full month later.

This single moment spoke volumes. For the commission’s counsel, it appeared to be just another date. For aspirants, it is another month of anxiety, stagnation, and shattered plans.

What is even more disheartening is that the opposing counsel showed willingness for early resolution and even indicated no objection to declaration of results; yet the commission’s representative could not make a single responsible submission in favour of the aspirants. Instead, procedural lethargy and casual representation have once again taken precedence over the lives and futures of thousands of young engineers. These are not just candidates; they are sons and daughters of Arunachal Pradesh who have invested their youth, finances, and hopes into this examination.

An ill-prepared and indifferent legal representation is now playing with the careers of aspirants who are already battling age limits, unemployment, and social pressure. Each adjournment is not merely a legal delay – it is a human cost. The commission must introspect whether such casual handling reflects its constitutional responsibility.

Aspirants are not asking for favours; they are asking for justice, urgency, and accountability.

I sincerely urge the APPSC, the state government, and all authorities concerned to intervene immediately and ensure that this matter is concluded without further delay. The mental agony of aspirants cannot be postponed to suit travel schedules. Lives cannot be put on hold indefinitely.

AESE (civil) aspirant