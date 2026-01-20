Editor

With deep sense of regard to the young, energetic, farsighted and one of the best performing chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh since the NEFA days, I appreciate your uninterrupted rule of the state with an idea of pan-Arunachal governance in the multi-tribe and vast geographical divisions, and hope the government lasts more under your leadership and puts Arunachal Pradesh among the top states in terms of all-round development.

I am an educated unemployed citizen who sometimes involves in social and political issues of the society, and a part-time contractor belonging to the newly created Keyi Panyor district. I executed the construction of the bridge over the Panyor river to connect the villages of the right and left banks of the river under Yazali PWD division, Keyi Panyor district.

It is to inform you that the said work was e-sanctioned under the CRIF way back in 2018 with your blessing, and the work was awarded to M/s Kaushal Sharma in the early part of 2020 and completed in August-September, 2023. It was inaugurated by you on 20 September, 2023 with pomp and gaiety.

It is pertinent to inform you that, while executing the work, we came to know that the river protection works (wing walls) on both sides of the river was not included while preparing the DPR by the PWD authority, and as such the bridge could not be put to public use unless the said item of work was not completed at both ends of the bridge. So, the PWD authorities and the then local MLA directed us to execute the river protection work (wing walls) in anticipation of the sanctioning of the required fund in due course of time, which we refused to do as we too anticipated that such a situation might come in the future. The people of Takam Passa, Yoizath, Rubdi and Kuchkut panchayats, which have a population of more than 5,000 under the newly created Kora circle, were suffering since time immemorial over the lack of connectivity by a bridge over the Panyor river. So, we had to ultimately execute the river protection work since it was an ancillary and unavoidable component to make the bridge functional; otherwise people of this area would have remained unconnected till date.

Further, the PWD authority admittedly made part payment of the river-protection work after deviating the fund meant for remaining works of the approach road under this package of work as completing the bridge was more important than the remaining items of the approach road which the public is enjoying today. But the major part of the work executed by us in river protection work has not been made to us in spite of so many representations submitted to the department in the last four years. In the 2022-23 financial year, at the initiative of the then education minister, the proposal for sanctioning of the said work under RE-2022-23 was submitted to the planning and investment director by the SID&P chief engineer, Itanagar, vide CEAP [SID&P) DADA-03/2022-23/1226, dated 12/1/2023 at Sl No 7, but not a single paisa was allocated against the work.

So, we submitted several representations to the Yazali PWD EE, the Yachuli PWD SE, and the PWD Central Zone-B CE on several occasions and even to your honour vide my letter No Nil, dated 26/08/2025, which was received by your office vide Receipt No 740, dated 26/08/2025.

Sir, it is to remind you that on the day of bridge and other inauguration programme, the river protection work on this bridge was one of the points of memorandum for your consideration, which remains unfulfilled till today. When all these attempts failed, I sought appointment with your honour to apprise you of the issue in person, but that too remained a failed attempt.

Again, at the initiative of our new Yachuli MLA, the SIDP PWD CE, Itanagar, submitted the proposal for allocation of fund to this work under BE-2025-26 to the PWD undersecretary, vide their Letter No CEAP(SID&P)DADA-03/2025-26/313 dated 16/07/2025, but nothing has yielded so far in these four financial years, and I am running from the work site to the office of chief minister for this small amount, the work which we took up hesitantly in public interest, and hence I am compelled to write this open letter to your honour to reach you.

Hon’ble sir, its been four years since we completed the work and the people of 16th Yachuli, especially the people of Kora and Yazali circles, are enjoying the fruits of this bridge which was inaugurated for public use on 20 September, 2023, but we as the contractor are suffering badly for non-payment for work executed by us at the direction of the department, and more importantly due to the exigency of work to make the bridge practically functional.

Therefore, your honour is prayed to sanction fund against the work done under this financial year, so that we do not have to loiter around the PWD office as if we did something wrong in our life.

Likha Kan,

Power of attorney,

Kaushal Sharma