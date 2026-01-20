ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Monday between the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) to promote academic, research, and institutional collaboration aimed at strengthening sustainable rural livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU, which is non-financial in nature, seeks to enhance cooperation in areas such as research, capacity building, internships, field-based studies, documentation, and knowledge management in alignment with the objectives of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

The agreement is aligned with NRLM guidelines, UGC regulations, and Government of Arunachal Pradesh norms.

The MoU was signed by ArSRLM CEO Sangeeta Yirang and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam.

Speaking on the occasion, Yirang emphasised the importance of engaging academic institutions in strengthening NRLM implementation. She stated that collaboration with RGU would support “impact assessments, documentation of best practices, development of locally relevant livelihood models, and capacity-building initiatives, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of ArSRLM programmes.”

Dr Rikam in his remarks stated that “the MoU reflects the university’s commitment to community-oriented research, extension activities, and experiential learning as envisaged under UGC regulations.”

He highlighted that the partnership would provide meaningful field exposure and applied research opportunities to students and faculty members, while contributing to evidence-based rural development planning in the state.

Earlier, ArSRLM State Mission Manager (M&E and MIS) Sonny Patey outlined the scope and purpose of the MoU, highlighting opportunities for structured internships, research collaboration, and systematic knowledge sharing between the ArSRLM and the university.

The event was attended also by RGU Joint Registrar (Academic) Dr NT Jose and RGU Management Department Associate Professor Dr Arindam Garg, along with officials from both institutions.