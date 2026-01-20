[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 19 Jan: Four black-necked cranes arrived in the Chug Valley of West Kameng district on Sunday. The group comprises three adults and one juvenile.

Dr Darge, Senior Veterinary Officer, expressed excitement after spotting the highly revered winter guests of the Himalayan region. He said, “This is the first time four cranes have been recorded here. Earlier, only a pair, or sometimes three cranes, were observed in the region.”

According to biologists, migratory cranes usually live in groups, and it is possible that one of the adult cranes could belong to a pair that was separated last season. “Last winter, a female crane was severely injured by feral dogs,” he said.

The female crane was rescued on March 6, 2025, and treated by Dr Tsering at the veterinary dispensary in Dirang. With the onset of the summer season, the crane was later shifted to Morshing, where the climate was more favourable. According to Dr Darge, this could be the right time to reunite the separated crane with its partner.

Meanwhile, Obang Tayeng, Divisional Forest Officer of the Bomdila Forest Division, expressed happiness over the arrival of the cranes, stating that the increase in their number is a positive sign.

Range Forest Officer of Dirang, Lobsang Sunickjee, is closely monitoring the cranes to ensure their safety during their stay, prevent threats from feral dogs or human interference, and coordinate with gaon burahs and local residents for the protection of the revered birds.