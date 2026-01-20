Three from Arunachal to compete at IndiaSkills Regional Competition

GUWAHATI, 19 Jan: Nemcha Janpi, Narang Tailyang, and Maga Rina from Arunachal Pradesh are among the 162 competitors from the eight Northeastern states who will be competing across 26 skills at the four-day IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025-26 for Northeast here.

Janpi will compete in floristry, while Tailyang and Rina will compete in cooking and restaurant services, respectively, the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department said in a release.

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, along with the National Skill Development Corporation as its implementation partner, is bringing India’s premier skilling championship to the Northeastern region for the first time, providing young talents from the region an opportunity to participate in a national-level skills competition closer to home.

The competition spans a diverse range of contemporary and traditional skill areas, including automobile technology, cloud computing, mobile applications development, software and web technologies, digital interactive media, electronics, CNC milling and turning, welding, electrical installations, fashion technology, bakery and patisserie, hotel reception, restaurant service, health and social care, retail sales, and visual merchandising.

The skill mix at the competition highlights the increasing participation of women in core technical and traditionally male-dominated trades such as automobile technology, electronics, CNC, electrical installations, and welding. It also reflects a strong convergence of digital skills with manufacturing and services, preparing youths for Industry 4.0-linked roles.

At the same time, the presence of hospitality, health, and retail skills underscores the alignment of skilling efforts with the Northeast’s key growth sectors, particularly tourism and service sectors. Platforms such as India Skill Competition play a critical role in aligning regional talent with industry demand and national development priorities.

The IndiaSkills competition follows a structured, multi-tier evaluation process designed to identify and nurture the best talents across the country. Candidates are first assessed at the district level, followed by state-level competitions, after which shortlisted participants advance to regional competitions. Top performers from the regional stage qualify for the IndiaSkills National Competition, where they are evaluated against national benchmarks, with select winners earning the opportunity to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai between 22 and 27 September.

Inaugurating the event at the Guwahati University campus here on Monday, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said that IndiaSkills is not merely a competition; it is a celebration of excellence, discipline, and the dignity of work.

“The Northeast has immense talent and aspirations, and this platform reflects our confidence that youths from this region are ready to lead India’s skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the prime minister’s sustained focus on the Northeast – evident through frequent visits and policy prioritisation – has created renewed confidence and opportunity for the region’s youths. He noted that initiatives such as IndiaSkills complement this vision by taking national platforms directly to young talents in the region.

He also emphasised the growing importance of integrating skilling with formal education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, noting that closer alignment between education and skill development expands pathways for employability, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning, while making young people future-ready for a rapidly evolving economy.

From Arunachal, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Deputy Director Gyati Kacho and Kaustav Nath, founding partner of Mind Phoenix Advisory Services LLP, a firm roped in by the DSDE and specialising in India Skills and World Skills competitions, are attending the event as state officials, while DSDE consultant Bharat Jain is attending as the team leader. (With PIB input)