ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The All Papum Poma Students’ Union (APPSU) submitted a representation to the chief secretary, drawing his attention to the delayed tendering process for the construction of six bridges on the Itanagar-Jote road.

In its representation, the union stated that the state government had sanctioned six bridges on the road in December 2024 at a cost of Rs 80.5 crore, and that the AA&ES was accorded in March 2025.

“… twelve months have passed since the sanction of the projects, but the tendering process of the said project has not been initiated yet,” the union said.

It said that the Itanagar-Jote road, being one of the notified state highways, is a critical and vital communication network of the region. It connects important institutions like NIT Jote, Jarbom Gamlin Law College, and the Film & Television Institute,apart from many villages.

The union also stated that two bridges, at Dokoso Nallah and Gerah Nallah, have been constructed without following due procedures and guidelines, “in violation of laid down guidelines and directives of the state government, which mandates tendering for projects above Rs 50 lakhs and e-tendering for projects above Rs 1 crore.”

The union demanded a clarification from the chief secretary regarding the “inordinate” delay in the initiation of tendering process and the construction of the two bridges at Dokoso and Gerah Nallah.

“Is there any official government order or communication to split the work prior to the construction of two bridges? If there is any government order to split the bridges, the same maybe furnished,” the union demanded.

The APPSU demanded that an open and competitive tendering process be initiated within seven days, and that the project be awarded to any contractor based on a fair and transparent manner, adhering to laid down rules and guidelines.

It also demanded strict action against officials involved in the delay in tendering of the work.