ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is fully geared up for the inaugural India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM)-2026.

The three-day conference, being organised by the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM), starting on 21 January, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The IICDEM-2026 is poised to be the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the field of democracy and election management.

Nearly 100 international delegates, representing over 70 countries are expected to participate, along with representatives of international organisations, foreign missions in India, and academic and practicing experts in the electoral domain.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi will receive the delegates and flag-off the proceedings at the inaugural session on 21 January.

The three-day programme includes general and plenary sessions of election management bodies (EMBs) including the inaugural session, EMB leaders’ plenary, and EMB working group meetings, besides thematic sessions focusing on global electoral issues, model international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in electoral processes.

A total of 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of states/UTs and supported by national and international academic experts, will contribute to in-depth deliberations during the conference. These discussions will also have participation of leading academic institutions, including four IITs, six IIMs, 12 national law universities, and the IIMC.

The ECI will hold over 40 bilateral meetings with EMBs to further discussions and cooperation on various challenges confronting EMBs around the world. The commission will also formally launch ECINET, the ECI’s one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.

An exhibition showcasing the magnitude and complexity of conducting elections in India, along with the recent initiatives taken by ECI to strengthen the two pillars of elections – preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of elections – will also be held alongside the events.

Docuseries India Decides, highlighting the making of the largest election in the world, the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, will also be showcased on day one of IICDEM-2026. (DIPR)