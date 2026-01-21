JANG, 20 Jan: Over 300 participants, including panchayat members, government employees and students, participated in a cleanliness drive organised by the Jang subdivisional administration here in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The drive was led by Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu and Jang ADC Hakraso Kri.

The cleanliness drive covered major tourist locations, starting from Sela Top and Sela Tunnel up to Jang headquarters, focusing on removal of waste and improving sanitation in the ecologically sensitive region.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZPC and the ADC appealed to the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and work collectively towards keeping Tawang clean, green and pollution-free. They especially urged tourists visiting Tawang district to refrain from littering with plastic waste, which poses serious threats to the fragile mountain ecosystem and pristine lakes.

The ZPC directed panchayat members to conduct awareness programmes and monthly cleanliness drives in their respective panchayat segments, emphasising that “cleanliness should become a regular habit for ensuring a healthier environment and longer, better quality of life for all.” (DIPRO)