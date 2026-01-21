ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) trainee officers to adopt a citizen-centric approach rooted in the spirit of service, placing compassion, dignity, and the needs of the common people at the heart of governance.

Interacting with them at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor said that civil service officers should imbibe passion to move beyond control-oriented regulation to become facilitators of growth, innovation, and opportunity, while ensuring that every policy and welfare scheme reaches the last mile, especially citizens in remote, border, and underserved areas.

He exhorted them to view themselves not merely as administrators but as architects of a Viksit Bharat (developed India), enabling a strong, self-reliant, and confident nation.

The governor asked the trainee officers to align every action with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision by ensuring inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development for all sections of society.

“Effective governance must go beyond files and reports to listening on the ground, understanding real challenges, and resolving issues with sensitivity and urgency,” he said.

The governor advised them to leverage technology to improve efficiency, monitoring and transparency, while anchoring decisions in empathy, ethics, and human judgement.

During the interaction, Parnaik also shared his concerns, including land issues, public transport and waste disposal, with the trainee officers.

Earlier, Administrative Training Institute Director Pate Marik briefed the governor about the training courses imparted to the probationers.

Forty-seven APCS officers of the 2025 batch participated in the interaction. (Lok Bhavan)