NAMSAI, 20 Jan: The World War-II vintage jeep and bike rally, organised as part of the 10th Pangsau Pass International Festival-2026 and the 80th commemoration of the end of World War-II, proceeded towards its next destination, Jairampur, after halting for a while here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mutchu Mithi observed that, while the world has changed significantly, it is shaped by the lessons of the past. He emphasised that “the past guides the future, and remembering World War-II is an act of gratitude and reflection.” He said that Arunachal Pradesh has strong historical connections with World War-II, and stressed the importance of honouring and acknowledging that legacy.

MLA Oken Tayeng spoke about the uniqueness of Namsai’s culture, hospitality, and cuisine in the entire Northeast. He underlined the historical importance of the Ledo Road. He stated that the core idea behind the rally was to highlight the history of the Ledo Road and transform it into a heritage tourism destination.

He also described the initiative as a “remembrance tour” and expressed the intent to include “other historic parts of Assam in future editions.”

MLA Tsetan Chombay spoke about the deep relevance of World War-II to Arunachal and Assam. He shared that sitting in vintage WW-II jeeps provided a deep connection to history. He noted that the eastern part of the Arunachal is increasingly gaining attention in the tourism sector, and expressed confidence that the rally would further promote tourism in the region.

Namsai DC CR Khampa highlighted that Namsai has emerged as an important tourist destination. He described the event as “a moving act of remembrance” and referred to Namsai as “a historic battlefield where courage continues to echo across mountains and plains.”

He opined that such initiatives would educate younger generations about heritage and culture, and that the rally “symbolically carries the valuable past and message of peace forward.” (DIPRO)