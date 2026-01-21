LUCKNOW, 20 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Tuesday highlighted the critical role of technology in making legislative processes transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric.

Addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference held at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavanhere, Pongte stated that “democracy today is increasingly judged by the transparency and effectiveness of institutions, and the extent to which citizens are meaningfully engaged in governance.”

He observed that technology has the potential to simplify legislative procedures, enhance accountability, and bring citizens closer to the lawmaking process.

Referring to initiatives undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he highlighted the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the implementation of the e-Vidhan project, which have enabled the Assembly to function in a paperless and digitally integrated environment.

These reforms, he said, have streamlined legislative workflows, reduced dependence on physical documents, and improved access to legislative information.

Pongte also emphasised the importance of citizen participation, noting that “digital platforms, online consultations, and virtual hearings allow wider public engagement, particularly benefiting people in remote and marginalised areas.” He added that technology should be seen as an enabler of democratic values and must be supported by strong institutional commitment and responsiveness.

The speaker stated that, with vision and inclusive use of technology, legislatures can strengthen democratic trust, improve the quality of lawmaking, and ensure governance that truly serves the people. (Speaker’s PR Cell)