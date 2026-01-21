ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demanded restoration of the MGNREGA during its two-day MGNREGA Bachao campaign, conducted in the eastern belt of Arunachal Pradesh on 18 and 19 January.

The campaign was the part of the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’, a nationwide campaign launched by the Indian National Congress on 10 January.

The APCC demanded that the central government reinstate 100 days of legal employment rights, restore the role of the panchayat and gram sabha over planning, and ensure 12-month work availability under the scheme.

The party also demanded suspension of drone/geotagging based surveillance mechanisms, and protection of tribal and rural livelihood ecosystem.

APCC president Bosiram Siram stated that the Congress party’s struggle is aimed at defending constitutional federalism, socioeconomic security and democratic dignity of rural India, and affirmed that the movement will continue “from villages to the Parliament.”

The campaign, conducted jointly with District Congress Committees, covered Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai and Changlang districts.

The campaign was conducted at Roing and Tezu on 18 January, covering Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Lohit and Anjaw districts. On 19 January, it was conducted at Namsai and Kharsang, covering the remaining districts.

The campaign was spearheaded by Siram, along with APCC vice president Abraham K Techi, general secretary Chera Taya and secretary and Dibang Valley in-charge Gollo Nippo.