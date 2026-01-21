ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Urban Local Body (ULB) Director Hano Taka, while addressing select self-help groups (SHGs) from various parts of the state, urged them to become leaders in their respective districts in the movement to conserve water in urban areas.

He was addressing participants from more than 50 SHGs on Tuesday at the conclusion of a training programme held under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). On the occasion, kits for cleaning and water testing were also distributed to the participants.

Taka said the training was imparted to the SHGs so that they could further train others on developing robust sewerage networks without disturbing clean water sources in urban areas. “Access to clean and sustainable water is a fundamental human right, crucial for ensuring the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of urban communities. Hopefully, this training will help enhance water-use efficiency in all sectors, promote responsible water withdrawal, and ensure continuous and sustainable supply of freshwater,” he said.

He added that the training focused on cleanliness and sustainable water management. “These urban SHGs have emerged as powerful instruments of social and economic change. Women who are active members of SHGs can play a pivotal role in the movement to save clean water. They will become AMRUT Mitra on the ground, working to save clean water sources,” Taka stated.

An incentive of Rs 6,200 will be provided to each SHG per month for one year, for which an MoU has been signed with all participating SHGs.

ULB Executive Engineer Chokio Pordung was the resource person of the programme. He delivered the keynote address and explained the motto of AMRUT Mitra in maintaining designated parks, testing water quality, and reporting to the district ULB authority and subsequently to the PHED for rectification and correction of water quality issues in localities.