Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, 20 Jan: The 26th edition of the nine-day World Book Fair, which brought together book lovers, authors, and publishers from across the world, concluded at Pragati Maidan here on Sunday.

The event, which began on 10 January, was a grand celebration of literature, ideas, and culture. Interestingly, one book that caught the attention of many visitors was Arunachal Pradesh: Whispers from the Hidden World by Yogesh Nair.

This captivating novel is a love story set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayan state, exploring themes of identity, belonging and cultural discovery.

The book tells the story of Veer Nambiar, a curious filmmaker, and Tashi, a spirited local girl. Nambiar’s assignment becomes a journey of self-discovery, cultural immersion and romance. Nair’s expressive writing style and vivid descriptions of the state’s landscapes and culture have made this book a standout.

Readers and critics alike have praised Nair’s writing for its ability to transport them to the unexplored corners of Northeast India. His nuanced portrayal of local cultures and traditions has resonated deeply with readers eager to explore the region’s rich heritage. As one reader noted, “Nair’s writing is like a gentle breeze that whispers secrets of a hidden world, leaving you yearning for more.”

The book has become a favourite among those interested in NE Indian literature and culture.

Yogesh Nair, an Indian Army officer, has brought his experiences and passion for storytelling through this debut novel. His writing aims to share the profound experiences of friendship, camaraderie, love and bravery that define human journeys.

The World Book Fair provided a platform for authors like Nair to connect with readers and showcase their work. With numerous book launches, author talks, and cultural events, the fair was a treat for literature enthusiasts.

“The fair was much more than expected,” the author said.