Siang Dialogue 3.0

NIGLOK, 30 Jan: Emphasising the role of students as the nation’s future, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Friday urged the cadets of the Sainik School here in East Siang district to remain disciplined and hardworking.

He said this in his address during a special student interaction programme titled ‘A conversation with young minds on India’s Northeast and national security’, which was held as part of Siang Dialogue 3.0 by Red Lantern Analytica (RLA).

Ering also highlighted the vital role of think tanks in shaping national policy and discourse. He encouraged the cadets not to be disheartened by setbacks, noting that the most difficult part of any journey is getting started. He stressed that educators must guide students to think independently, “rather than becoming mindless followers, as seen in authoritarian regimes.” He expressed hope that the students would serve the nation responsibly, particularly through the Indian armed forces.

Hosts Aritri Roy and Poulina Banerjee underlined the immense significance of East Siang within India’s broader strategic framework. They presented RLA as a policy-oriented think tank that examines how diplomacy, security, development, and environmental concerns are deeply interconnected. The hosts also introduced Siang Dialogue as

RLA’s flagship initiative aimed at encouraging critical thinking and awareness among young citizens, especially on issues related to national decision-making and security.

RLA director Dr Siddhartha Ghosh spoke on how India’s greatest strength lies in its development across infrastructure, education, and civic institutions. He highlighted the importance of Sainik Schools in nurturing discipline and national responsibility.

Dr Ghosh also emphasised the strategic importance of the Northeast in India’s policy vision, and reminded the students that many of them would contribute to the nation as soldiers or as professionals in civilian life. He encouraged the students to take pride in their identity as Indians, and to recognise themselves as the policymakers of tomorrow.

The student orientation segment allowed cadets to introduce themselves, share their ambitions, and reflect on how they access news and current affairs. The discussion revealed diverse aspirations, ranging from the armed forces to medicine, engineering, entrepreneurship, ecology, and civil services.

Sainik School Principal Col Anant Thapan reaffirmed the importance of dialogue on national security, especially in the context of the Northeast, and commended the platform given to students to articulate their goals. He assured of continued institutional support in helping cadets achieve their ambitions.

RLA also convened an online panel in the second half of the first day of Siang Dialogue 3.0, focusing on ‘Economic development and connectivity in India’s Northeast’. The session brought together leading scholars and policy experts to deliberate on infrastructure expansion, cross-border linkages, livelihoods, and the region’s emerging strategic role in India’s development trajectory.

The panel underscored that connectivity is not merely an economic enabler but also a strategic imperative for strengthening India’s Northeast as a gateway to Southeast Asia under the Act East policy.

University of Delhi Commerce Department Assistant Professor Dr Svati Kumari reflected on the historical and contemporary evolution of the region, highlighting how connectivity gaps have long constrained development. She traced the colonial-era extraction-driven focus on natural resources and noted the post-independence push towards integration through national infrastructure and policy frameworks. She emphasised that initiatives such as the Look East and Act East policies have renewed focus on trade corridors, mobility, and regional growth.

JNU’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship Associate Professor Dr Geetanjali Batra highlighted the impact of major connectivity projects, including the Dhola-Sadia bridge, and expanding transport networks, which have significantly improved accessibility. She also drew attention to new opportunities in renewable energy, organic farming, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation, noting that these sectors are increasingly attracting investments and improving local livelihoods.

Central University of Himachal Pradesh Associate Professor Dr Alka Lalhall provided a critical assessment of cross-border connectivity, identifying both opportunities and challenges. She noted that “while economic integration can strengthen the region’s strategic positioning, political instability, geopolitical competition, and security concerns must be carefully managed to ensure sustainable outcomes.”

IGNOU School of Management Professor Pavnesh Kumar offered a broader economic perspective, emphasising how geography and historical isolation have hindered growth for decades. He pointed to recent improvements through new roads, bridges, and airports, which are reducing transportation costs and enhancing market access. “The Northeast,” he noted, “is emerging as a hub for organic agriculture, tourism, and low-cost manufacturing, with investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore committed.”

He also flagged key challenges, including ecological fragility, land disputes, and the need for skilled youth participation. He observed that recent government initiatives are crucial in reducing dependency on external transit routes and strengthening regional resilience.

The session concluded with a shared consensus that the Northeast stands at a transformative juncture, where connectivity-led development must remain inclusive, sustainable, and sensitive to the region’s ecological and strategic context.