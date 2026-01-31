ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav-2026 commenced at the Dorjee Khandu Hall of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) here on Friday, bringing a global stage to Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival opened not with a formal gavel, but with the rhythmic energy of traditional ‘Buya’ folk artists, reminding the audience that, while the festival is international, its soul remains deeply rooted in local heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte expressed pride in the state’s selection as a host, noting that the event would give the youths and local artists a rare and precious window. He also highlighted how theatre acts as “a unifying force for global cultural standing.”

MLA Toko Tatung spoke about how theatre is a reflection of the society, concluding his short address with a mesmerising ‘shaayri’.

National School of Drama (NSD) Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle emphasised the festival’s role as a creative bridge, while also noting that theatre regulation in the region originated at the APLA. He acknowledged Speaker Pongte and MLA Tatung’s support for the local artists of Arunachal.

The atmosphere was electric as the crowd settled in for the debut play, ‘Money Money Money, Brighter Than Sunshine, Sweeter Than Honey’ – a brainchild of MLA Tatung – that addressed themes of income inequality and set a high bar for the days to follow.

The celebration moves to the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre for the remainder of its run.

The upcoming lineup features the soul-stirring ‘Sakaljaani He Naath’ on 31 January, followed by the timeless classic ‘Tasher Desh’ on 1 February. The festival will reach its grand finale on 2 February with the production ‘Kamrupa’.

The NSD is organising the event in partnership with the art and culture department. (DIPR)