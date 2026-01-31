NAMSAI, 30 Jan: Namsai DC CR Khampa inaugurated a modular operation theatre (OT) at the district hospital here on Friday.

The facility has been established with the objective of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and enhancing surgical and maternal healthcare services in the district.

This project is a CSR initiative of Assam’s Duliajan-based Oil India Limited and has been executed by the rural works department, Namsai.

Oil India Limited’s CGM (PA) Diganta Kumar Borah was also present during the inauguration. (DIPRO)