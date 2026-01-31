[ Pisi Zauing ]

VIJAYNAGAR, 30 Jan: The community health centre (CHC) in Miao in Changlang district has launched a major health campaign in the Vijaynagar area to detect and prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS.

The CHC, which oversees the Vijaynagar primary health centre run by Karuna Trust, has launched the awareness programme as part of the National TB Elimination Programme.

Latgam Singpho, a health worker, was sent to Vijaynagar to teach people about TB and help detect cases early.

During his visit, Singpho explained to the villagers about TB, how the disease spreads, its signs, symptoms and preventive measures. He told the villagers that TB is fully curable if detected early. His main message was simple: “Do not ignore a persistent cough.”

He urged everyone, from the young to the elderly, to cooperate with health workers who visit their homes. He specifically advised people with a cough lasting seven days or more to give their sputum (phlegm) for testing. “TB is not a curse or a death sentence. It is a treatable disease. With proper medicine and discipline, you can beat it,” he told the gathering.

Singpho assured the community that modern medicines can effectively cure TB, allowing patients to live normal, healthy lives again. His talk aimed to remove fear, social stigma and misconceptions associated with TB in remote areas.

Besides TB, he also highlighted the serious issue of HIV/AIDS. He expressed deep concern over drug addiction among some local youths, particularly in Gandhigram. He warned that sharing needles/syringes for injecting drugs greatly increases the risk of HIV infection.

He encouraged young people to come forward to get tested for HIV, saying that early detection saves lives and prevents the virus from spreading further.

Singpho called for a united community effort to make Vijaynagar free from TB. He sought support from ASHAs, PRI members, GBs, churches, temples, women’s groups, and all local organisations in making Vijaynagar TB- and HIV-free.

“Good health is everyone’s responsibility. We can only succeed if we are all watchful, aware, and work together,” he said, and expressed confidence that the people of Vijaynagar would take this campaign seriously and join the fight against TB and HIV/AIDS.