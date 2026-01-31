ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) P Subramaniam emphasised the need to maintain a balance between conservation and developmental activities.

Chairing a meeting on human-wildlife conflict at his conference hall here on Friday, the PCCF also stressed the importance of adopting traditional and indigenous knowledge systems as effective tools to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the prevailing issues and mitigation measures related to human-animal interactions in the state. Representatives from WWF-India and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), forest department officials, village representatives, and other stakeholders were present.

A series of presentations on human-wildlife conflict and mitigation strategies were delivered by representatives from WWF-India, the WTI, and Research Officer Tajum Yomcha. The presentations focused on conflict patterns, preventive measures, and community-based approaches for coexistence.

Poma village Gaon Bura (GB) Tayum Senkam highlighted the issue of wild dog attacks on livestock, particularly on mithun, which holds significant cultural and economic importance for the community. He sought solutions to address the issue, and also sought complete ban on the sale of licenced guns in the state and restrictions on arms licences.

Khamir village GB Techi Nan raised concerns regarding elephant depredation of crops and wild dog-mithun interactions, leading to heavy economic losses for villagers. He requested enhancement of ex gratia compensation and sought increased vigilance by the forest department to mitigate such conflicts.

The PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden N Tam addressed the concerns related to ex gratia payments, reiterating that the compensation rates have been enhanced, and that payments are made to affected individuals subject to the availability of funds.