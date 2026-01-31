ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The special investigation team (SIT) which is investigating the case of former ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom said that Potom is absconding and the search operation to trace him is being intensified.

This was informed by SIT SP Shivendu Bhushan.

The SP said that it would be premature to say anything about the investigation process, and about the search operation, adding that all angles are being examined.

Potom’s bail was quashed by the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench on 23 January.

Potom had been granted bail on 4 November last year after having been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on 27 October.

Prior to the arrest, he was serving as special secretary (PWD) in New Delhi, after having been transferred from the ICR.

He had been arrested in connection with the suicide of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar on 23 October, 2025 in Lekhi village. Yekar had named Potom and engineer late Likwang Lowang in his suicide notes.

Potom had been booked for abetment to suicide under Sections 108, 271 and 272/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.