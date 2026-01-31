NAHARLAGUN, 30 Jan: Sixty painters from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam participated in an ‘upskilling painter training programme’, organised here by the Itanagar branch of the North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) on Friday.

The programme was organised in association with Nagaon University, Assam, and New Delhi-based Global Hunt Foundation, and it was sponsored by AkzoNobel, India.

The basic objective of the programme was to upgrade the painters’ skills to understand problems and find solutions.

“Moreover, local unemployed youths can get new opportunity and scope in the area for future self-sustainable income generation through the service,” the NEIST stated in a release.

NEIST Itanagar branch in-charge Dr Chandan Tamuly introduced the participants to the purpose of the programme, while Subrata Kumar Roy from AkzoNobel India delivered a talk on the topic and explained each and every aspect of the programme.

“The participants were highly satisfied and interacted with resource person very actively,” the release added.