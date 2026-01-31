[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 30 Jan: The 186th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organising bicycle expeditions as part of its Raising Day celebration.

The expeditions, themed ‘Valour on every pedal’, are being flagged off from various bases in eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

Two cyclists were flagged off to Namsai in a simple ceremony from Miao by 8th Assam Rifles Commandant Col Sumit Acharya on Wednesday, in the presence of 186 Bn Commandant DK Singh, and others.

Likewise, two cyclists each from Pasighat, Changlang, Pangsau Pass, and Roing have already started their expeditions. The cyclists will reach Namsai headquarters of the 186 Bn on 31 January.

On the occasion of the Raising Day on 3 February, CRPF personnel deployed in different places in eastern part of Arunachal East will showcase their talents in a mega function in Namsai.

The 186 Bn was raised in Nagpur, Maharashtra on 3 February, 2006, and will complete 20 years in the service of the nation on 3 February, 2026. After undergoing a year of training in Nagpur, the battalion was posted in Changlang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts.

Ever since the 186 Bn was raised 20 years ago, the CRPF has been playing a significant role in maintaining peace and public order in the four districts.

Speaking to this correspondent, CRPF Commandant DK Singh said, “The role of the CRPF is like riding a bicycle to maintain balance between the government and the people.”