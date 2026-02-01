PASIGHAT, 31 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) has achieved a significant academic milestone as its Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof Prakash Chandra Jena, has been awarded a certificate of registration of design by the patent office of the Government of India for his innovation titled ‘Interactive literacy pen for adult learners’.

The design has been officially registered under Design No 474334-001.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Prof Jena described it as one of the proudest moments of his life. He dedicated the recognition to his colleagues, students, and well-wishers who have continuously supported his work.

Speaking about the innovation, Prof Jena said the interactive literacy pen has been designed keeping in mind India’s goal of achieving 100 percent literacy, especially among adults in rural areas who lack basic reading and writing skills. He explained that the device aims to motivate adult learners and guide them towards achieving fundamental literacy.

“The pen provides direction and assistance in developing basic skills such as reading, writing, and even speaking,” he said, highlighting its user-friendly and supportive nature for adult learners.

According to Prof Jena, the innovation is not only beneficial for illiterate adults but also contributes to the overall progress and prosperity of the country. “Our ultimate target is to achieve complete literacy across all sections of society,” he added.

Sharing insights into the registration process, Prof Jena revealed that it took nearly two years to complete.

Commenting on the impact of this achievement on the APU, Prof Jena said the innovation holds special significance for the state, where adult literacy levels remain low. He expressed hope that such initiatives would help rural and adult populations explore and acquire essential life skills.

The achievement not only brings recognition to Prof Jena but also enhances the academic and research profile of the APU at the national level.