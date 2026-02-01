SEPPA, 31 Jan: The East Kameng district transport office, in collaboration with the police traffic cell, observed the National Road Safety Month 2026 from 1 to 31 January. The theme for the year was ‘Sadak suraksha, jeevan suraksha’.

The campaign focused on raising awareness about increasing road accident fatalities caused by negligence and traffic violations. Drivers and commuters were sensitised to the importance of road safety measures such as wearing helmets, using seat belts, avoiding underage driving, and refraining from drinking and driving, along with information on penalties for violations.

To promote responsible driving, small souvenirs were distributed to rule-abiding commuters, and pamphlets on traffic signs and road safety were circulated. (DIPRO)