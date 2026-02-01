DIRANG, 31 Jan: An awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive on the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) was conducted at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) Deputy Director Gyati Kacho urged the passed-out and final year trainees of the ITI and unemployed youths to avail of the benefits of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS) provided by the central and the state governments, to enhance their skills to be employable.

The deputy director explained the various initiatives and flagship programmes of the department, and also explained the benefits of NAPS/SAPS.

Kacho highlighted that, under the NAPS, apprentices will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 per month, and that APST apprentices travelling outside the state will be provided additional support of Rs 1,500 per month. Apprentices will also be paid stipends by the companies/employer, ranging from Rs 6,800 to Rs 12,300 per month, depending upon their educational qualifications.

Under the SAPS, trainees will be paid Rs 11,625 per month and one-time travel allowance of Rs 5,000. A trainee will thus be receiving Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month during their apprenticeship training, ranging from one to two years.

DSDE consultant Tonuruchi Olimman delivered a presentation on the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS), foreign language training programme, and overseas placement. Under the CMSLS, ITI passed-out trainees are eligible for loans of up to Rs 3 lakh in two tranches, along with an incentive of Rs 15,000 for the purchase of tools and equipment. Beneficiaries completing loan repayment are eligible for a 25 percent subsidy on each tranche and a 7 percent interest subsidy.

Under the foreign language training programme, the state government bears 70 percent of the training-related costs, including training fees, medical tests, examination fees, visa processing, boarding and lodging, while facilitating loans for the remaining 30 percent.

ITI Principal Lobsang Tenzin emphasised that trainees should venture outside the state to improve their skills and learn discipline.

Industries Assistant Director Lungten Tsering and representatives from the department of hydropower, lead bank and White Mountain Aqua were also present during the programme.

Representatives of empanelled third-party aggregators briefed the participants on available job roles, vacancies, and training locations. Dedicated stalls were also set up at the venue to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration to interested candidates.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation of ITI trainees and a large number of unemployed youths from the district.

Officials said similar awareness programmes are scheduled to be conducted in Lower Subansiri, Leparada, Longding and Papum Pare districts as part of the department’s broader outreach initiative.