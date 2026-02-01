SAD camps held

ETALIN, 31 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised that governance must be felt on the ground and not remain confined to offices.

After inaugurating a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp here in Dibang Valley district on Friday, the CM reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that welfare schemes and public services reach every citizen, especially those living in remote and far-flung areas, so that no one is left behind in the development journey.

Khandu also reviewed the status of ongoing hydroelectric projects in the district, reiterating the government’s resolve to pursue development that is both sustainable and beneficial to the local population.

The chief minister handed over Ayushman cards to ASHAs during the camp.

Besides the CM, the event was attended by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, who in their respective addresses collectively emphasised the government’s commitment to delivering welfare services directly to the people, especially in remote and border areas.

On the occasion, the State Health Agency of the health & family welfare department conducted on-the-spot Ayushman card creation and beneficiary verification for senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme. The initiative ensured enhanced access to quality healthcare services for eligible families and elderly citizens of the locality.

The event witnessed seamless delivery of a wide range of essential services under one roof, significantly reducing the need for citizens to travel long distances.

Meanwhile, the Upper Siang district administration conducted its 5th SAD 2.0 outreach camp at Bine village on 31 January.

Fifteen departments, including the general administration, Mariyang, and banks participated in the programme and extended essential government services and benefits to the villagers of Bine, Sikko, and Sibuk.

The camp was led by Geku Assistant Commissioner Aniyang Ratan. (With DIPRO input)