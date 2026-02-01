[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 31 Jan: Bichom village in West Kameng district has emerged as a safe haven for migratory birds, as is evident from the increasing number of species recorded.

Harnam Hagam, a nature enthusiast and conservationist, has been recording the sightings of dozens of migratory bird species every season since 2024. Since late December, he has recorded sightings of Pallas’s gull, ruddy shelduck, great cormorant, crested kingfisher, common merganser, brown-headed gull, great crested grebe, and white-throated kingfisher. By March, the bar-headed goose is expected to visit the area in large flocks, as usual.

Hagam, who also acts as a caretaker of these seasonal visitors and raises awareness about their ecological importance, said, “The water bodies of the Bichom river, along with the vegetation, foliage, and favourable climatic conditions of the area, support these birds during their seasonal stay.”

Hagam, also a gram panchayat member from East Bichom, has been monitoring the birds since their arrival. He expressed concern that fishing and human activities could disturb them. He is coordinating with stakeholders to prevent activities that may disrupt these seasonal visitors.