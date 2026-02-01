ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: The Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi has been awarded the best airport under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, officials said.

The award was presented by union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu at the ‘Wings India 2026’ event held in Hyderabad, they said.

The airport was honoured with the award under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the recognition reflects “our collective commitment to improving regional connectivity, strengthening infrastructure, and opening new pathways for growth, tourism and opportunity across Arunachal Pradesh.”

Opened in late 2022 and developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Donyi Polo airport now operates regular flights to Delhi and Kolkata, significantly improving passenger access and supporting economic activity, officials said.

The accolade underscores the region’s progress in aviation infrastructure and connectivity, they said.

The recognition is expected to further enhance Arunachal’s visibility on the national aviation map, and encourage continued investment in air transport infrastructure, aligning with broader efforts to drive regional development through improved connectivity, the officials said. (PTI)