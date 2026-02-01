Staff Reporter

ANINI, 31 Jan: Anini, the picturesque remote town and headquarters of Dibang Valley district, which hosted the recent cabinet meeting, has received a special development package under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative.

A total of 11 projects were approved during Saturday’s cabinet meeting.

The high-altitude medicinal plants abundantly found in the Mishmi hills caught the cabinet’s attention, as it approved establishing a high altitude medicinal plant research centre in Anini. The centre will promote conservation, scientific research, sustainable utilisation, and livelihood opportunities for local communities. A feasibility study will be carried out, and a report will be submitted within three months.

Anini’s cold climate, suitable for trout fish rearing, paved the way for establishing a high altitude trout hatchery. Establishing a hatchery will ensure local availability of quality seed, reduce dependence on distant sources, and promote trout farming as a high-value livelihood option.

For strategic deterrence and a military boost, the cabinet approved establishing an advanced landing ground at Anini.

Other projects include construction of a community hall in Anini (Rekho); a road from NH 313 (Amuli village) to Anini-Dambuen BRO road up to Aliney; resurfacing of the road from NH 313 to Anelih circle; and resurfacing of the road from Gipulin village to Acheso.