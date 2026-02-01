ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Police’ Yomken Noshi and Namsai’s Aditya Nath won the ‘champion of champions’ title in the women’s and the men’s category, respectively, at the 26th State-Level Arm Wrestling Championship, 2026.

Lenzing Mibang from East Siang district was declared ‘champion of champions’ in the junior boys’ category.

In the district-wise points tally, East Siang district secured the first position, followed by Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai districts in the second and third position, respectively.

The championships, organised by the AAPAWA, featured competitions for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, youth boys and girls, and senior men and women.

The event also served as the official selection trial for the upcoming National Arm Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held from 29 May to 2 June in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, organised by the People’s Arm Wrestling Federation of India (PAFI).

Around 170 arm wrestlers representing 15 districts affiliated with the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) participated in the event.

The championships, themed ‘Stronger Arunachal, fitter Arunachal’, was held at the Dera Natung Government College auditorium here on 28 and 29 January, and saw the participation of arm wrestlers from across Arunachal Pradesh.

“Due to the upcoming state board exams and the introduction of the district trials, unlike earlier years, when arm wrestlers from all walks of life could participate in the championships through an open-to-all system, there is a fall in the number of participants,” said the organising chairman of the event.

AAPAWA president Pakjar Taipodia encouraged the athletes to maintain discipline, uphold sportsmanship, and keep themselves away from drugs and all toxic substances.

Taipodia further stated that she decided to merge with the PAFI considering the potential of the arm wrestlers associated with AAPAWA, as the players need a larger platform at the Asian and international stages.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by DIG Tumme Amo and BJP spokesperson Tanya Agu.