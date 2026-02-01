YACHULI, 31 Jan: Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti emphasised the importance of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in helping students choose the right career paths.

She said this during a training programme held here on Friday to strengthen career guidance and skill development in government schools across the district. The programme was organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation.

The DC highlighted that early career guidance at the school level is essential for students to understand their interests, abilities, and future opportunities.

The programme introduced an AI-based career awareness and guidance app – a joint initiative of the union education ministry, the NCERT-PSSCIVE, and the Wadhwani Foundation. The application provides reliable and comprehensive career information to students, teachers, parents, and counsellors, making career exploration simple, structured, and accessible.

The platform highlights cross-sector livelihood opportunities and clearly explains future career pathways, enabling students to plan for future-ready and skill-based careers.

Through this technology-driven initiative, students receive accurate and guided career support, while teachers are empowered to mentor and guide students confidently in their respective schools.

Nagarkoti explained the working and benefits of the AI-based career adviser app, which allows students to identify their passions through interest-based questions and receive suggestions on suitable career options, subject combinations, and skill pathways. She noted that the app would help students make informed career decisions and reduce confusion after completing school education.

She further stressed that teachers would play a crucial role in the success of this initiative, and urged them to thoroughly understand the application and spread awareness among students in their respective schools. Teachers were encouraged to actively use the learning from the training programme to guide students effectively.

The training included sessions on career counselling, basics of AI, self-presentation skills, and problem solving and innovation.

Around 100 teachers, including TGTs, PGTs, and headmasters/principals of government schools of Keyi Panyor district, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Yachuli, participated in the programme. Officials from the DDSE office were also present.

The Wadhwani Foundation, established in 2000, is a not-for-profit organisation working to promote job-oriented education and skill development, with the aim of helping young people build sustainable careers and dignified livelihoods.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of education and career guidance in the district and urged teachers to take this initiative forward by guiding students towards meaningful, skill-based, and job-oriented career paths. (DIPR)