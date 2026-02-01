[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 31 Jan: Around 200 participants from all walks of life, including students and youths, took part in a cleanliness drive at Sangetsar Lake in Tawang district on Friday.

The participants collectively cleaned the lake and its surrounding areas. The drive also served as an awareness programme on proper waste management, environmental conservation, and sustainable tourism. The event reinforced the shared vision of a clean, green, and sustainable Zemithang.

The drive, organised under the Swachh Bharat Mission, was led by the Zemithang Waste Management Committee under the guidance of the office of the assistant commissioner, Zemithang circle, and received active support from the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), the Further and Beyond Foundation, the gaon buras of Pangchen Dingrow, and local residents.

Zemithang Circle Officer Deewan Mara commended the involvement of all stakeholders, including students, for their sense of responsibility towards environmental protection. He emphasised that such community-driven initiatives are vital for preserving ecologically sensitive and culturally significant sites like Sangetsar Lake.