ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, especially to the Idu Mishmi community, on the occasion of Reh, and expressed hope that the festival would invoke the blessings of the almighty and spread the timeless values of love, peace, harmony, and fraternity far and wide.

“On this sacred occasion, I offer my prayers to the divine mother Nanyi Inyitaya, seeking her choicest blessings for peace, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)