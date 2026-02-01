PASIGHAT, 31 Jan: Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) bade farewell to its principal Dr Tasi Taloh in a function on Friday on his retirement after having served the education department for 39 years.

His 39 years of dedicated service included 14 years in school education and impactful tenures at IGG College, Tezu, and in Tirap district.

Dr Taloh, who hails from Ledum village in East Siang district, did his graduation from JNC, and earned his PhD degree from Rajiv Gandhi University.

In his farewell address, Dr Taloh expressed gratitude to the faculty members, staff, and students for their cooperation and support throughout his service. He stated that his long association with JNC remains a matter of pride and emotional attachment, and urged all stakeholders to continue working collectively towards the college’s academic excellence.

JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang highlighted the contributions of Dr Taloh to the college.

Dr Leki said that during Dr Taloh’s tenure, the college witnessed immense academic and infrastructural development and modernisation initiatives. These included establishment of new academic departments, like mass communication, strengthening of science laboratories, installation of CCTV surveillance, completion of environmental audit, signing of MoUs with national and international institutions, and promotion of student-oriented and community outreach programmes, such as campus community radio station.

His contributions to campus development and protection of college land were also highlighted.

The faculty members, ministerial staff, and students dwelt on Dr Taloh’s role in institutional strengthening, discipline, and inclusive administration. They appreciated his commitment to academic growth, staff welfare, and student development. (DIPRO)