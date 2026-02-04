JOTE, 3 Feb: Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam inaugurated the first batch of a six-day residential entrepreneurship skill development programme at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) here on Tuesday, in the presence of Industries Secretary Hage Tari and others.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including EDI Jote Project Officer Yater Soki, Industries Joint Director Dani Abing, as well as various officers from the industries department.

In his address, Dukam emphasised the numerous skill development initiatives launched by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at empowering the youths of the state. He encouraged the participants to complete the training, highlighting its importance in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Tari in his address reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship. He stressed the significance of EDI Jote, which was established with funding from the union micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry in 2010.

The institute is dedicated to conducting skill development training programmes, seminars, and workshops that enhance entrepreneurship and contribute to the growth of various sectors in the state, thereby reducing regional disparities with other Northeastern states and more developed regions of the country.

EDI Director Jumli Ete informed that this comprehensive training programme would equip 30 participants from 11 districts of Arunachal with essential skills in digital marketing, financial systems, preparation of detailed project reports, film production, e-commerce, online retailing for micro and small enterprises, and government schemes for entrepreneurs.

The director acknowledged the participants for their willingness to learn and grow, emphasising that their participation is the essence of the programme’s success.

He concluded by extending gratitude to the MSMEministry, the North Eastern Council, and the state government for their generous support. (DIPR)