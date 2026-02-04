NENULIANG, 3 Feb: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a three-day hands-on training programme on banana chips preparation and packaging for members of the Nenu Women SHG at Nenuliang village.

The programme aimed to promote value addition and entrepreneurship among local farmers and rural youths by providing practical skills in banana processing.

During the training, home science specialist Pooja Singnale gave comprehensive demonstrations on the preparation of banana chips, including selection of raw materials, processing techniques, frying, and seasoning. A total of 25 kg banana chips were prepared.

Special emphasis was laid on modern packaging techniques using a continuous batch/nitrogen fusion packaging machine, which ensures that the chips are packed in high-quality, hygienic materials to retain freshness and flavour.

Attractive and informative product labels were also provided to the participants to enhance market appeal and consumer awareness. The newly introduced packaging method has shown to extend the shelf life of banana chips for up to six months (best before), offering significant potential for small-scale entrepreneurs and self-help groups to market their products effectively.